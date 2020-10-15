Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 926.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

