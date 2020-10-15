Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & Nutanix (OTCMKTS:NTNX) Critical Contrast

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $1.31 billion 3.71 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -5.73

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 1 8 9 0 2.44

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $31.47, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -66.75% -1,175,319.00% -45.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

