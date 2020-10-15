NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTES. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $107.60 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

