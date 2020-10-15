Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $630.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.59.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $537.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,020. Netflix has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.