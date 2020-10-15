New Fortress Energy (NFE) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Fortress Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Fortress Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 New Fortress Energy Competitors 237 562 452 15 2.19

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus target price of $28.38, indicating a potential downside of 44.60%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 20.43%. Given New Fortress Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77% New Fortress Energy Competitors 5.08% 32.74% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $189.13 million -$33.81 million -31.62 New Fortress Energy Competitors $8.61 billion $393.19 million 3.95

New Fortress Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Fortress Energy rivals beat New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

