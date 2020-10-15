Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.00. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 728,810 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

The company has a market cap of $157.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.