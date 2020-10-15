NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital cut their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.15.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$462.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2146792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,550,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,517,739.20.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.