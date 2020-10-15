NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $136.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

