NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

