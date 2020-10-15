Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $16.13 million and $605,058.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,324.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.03293556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.02289831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00436305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.01108490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00599596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,480,041,705 coins and its circulating supply is 6,736,291,705 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

