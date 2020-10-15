Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 39.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $262,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. Nintendo had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.