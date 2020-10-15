Nkarta (NASDAQ:TXAC) Trading Up 1.6%

Nkarta (NASDAQ:TXAC)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 3,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:TXAC)

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

