Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $25.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,054 shares of company stock worth $751,789. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 145.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $22.63 on Monday. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

