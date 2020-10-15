nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Shares Gap Down to $245.00

Shares of nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $245.00, but opened at $205.00. nmcn plc (NMCN.L) shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 52,469 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.40.

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

