Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.46

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as high as $27.91. Noah shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 111,626 shares.

NOAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Noah alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Noah by 691.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.