NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,568.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,973,951 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

