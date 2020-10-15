Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

