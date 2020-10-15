Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.98. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 3,366,110 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $14.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

