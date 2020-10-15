Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Gap Up to $153.75

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.75, but opened at $158.00. Norcros shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 769,585 shares traded.

NXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

