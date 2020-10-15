Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.87 ($53.96).

ETR 1COV opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Thursday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

