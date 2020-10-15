Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Danske cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.91.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.