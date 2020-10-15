Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Danske cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

