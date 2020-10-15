Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

