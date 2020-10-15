Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
