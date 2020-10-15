North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total value of $20,659,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.