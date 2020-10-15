North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 90 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $467.53 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $471.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

