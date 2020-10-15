North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.