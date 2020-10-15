Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 10,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,151. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

