Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.
NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.
NYSE:NOG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 10,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,151. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.22.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.