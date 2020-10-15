Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Shares of NPI opened at C$42.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.02. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$42.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8349183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

