Northland Securities Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $340.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.04.

TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 174.3% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

