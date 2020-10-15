Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of GTLS opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $84.46.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after buying an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

