Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

