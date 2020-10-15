Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Gap Up to $830.00

Shares of Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $830.00, but opened at $860.00. Novacyt shares last traded at $853.78, with a volume of 855,273 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 445.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.99. The company has a market capitalization of $409.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19.

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

