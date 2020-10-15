NovaGold Resources (NG) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -123.00 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 16.31

NovaGold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 731 2807 2602 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.21%. Given NovaGold Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

NovaGold Resources rivals beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

