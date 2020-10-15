NovaGold Resources (NG) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 731 2807 2602 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given NovaGold Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -122.78 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 16.39

NovaGold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NovaGold Resources peers beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.