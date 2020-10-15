Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.70 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $97.28 million and $4.70 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.94 or 0.00262804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,248,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

