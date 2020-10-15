Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,128. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

