NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy looks well positioned for further growth as it's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have boosted its distributable cash flows of the partnership. NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient & transparent structure and also boosted its prospect. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry, which restricts its financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. While the partnership has announced several steps, including a cut in its 2020 budget for preserving liquidity, the spectacular oil crash is set to impact NuStar’s fortunes by drastically lowering the volume of products delivered.. Hence, NuStar warrants a cautious stance.”

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 157,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.