Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 451.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

