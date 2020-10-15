Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $693.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.