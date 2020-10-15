OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,346. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $883.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

