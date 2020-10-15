OKCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,674.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $22,674.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,391.22 or 1.00013135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001371 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00126813 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00023979 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 77,132,780 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

