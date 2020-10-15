Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

