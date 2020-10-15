Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Yum China by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

