Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $382.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.00 and a 200 day moving average of $321.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

