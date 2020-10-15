Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

