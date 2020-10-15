Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.