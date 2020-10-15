Omni Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Omni has a market cap of $1.48 million and $523,024.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00023047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00437793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,074 coins and its circulating supply is 562,758 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

