Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,484.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

