OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in September

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OMVKY traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717. OMV has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Get OMV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.