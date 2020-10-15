On.Live (ONL) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. On.Live has a market capitalization of $425,832.15 and approximately $485.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.