On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Ambarella (OTCMKTS:AMBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

This table compares On Track Innovations and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.20 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Ambarella $228.73 million 8.45 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -42.01

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -29.76% -62.20% -22.34% Ambarella -20.67% -10.04% -8.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 1 5 8 0 2.50

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambarella beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.